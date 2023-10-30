Freeze warning in effect for North Texas Monday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Monday!

Bundle the kids up this morning – temperatures are in the upper 30s but a strong northerly wind is making it feel like the 20s!

CBS News Texas

The rain we are seeing will continue to head east and the sunshine will be back this afternoon.

The strong northerly winds will continue all day making for a blustery Monday!

The purple number is how cold it will feel.

A freeze warning is in effect for tonight as parts of the Metroplex experience their first freeze of the season.

Frosty and cold mornings will continue through Thursday, so keep those plants covered and bring your pets inside.

Luckily the sunshine is back for Halloween but the breezy north winds will add a bite to the air as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Add an extra layer to the Halloween costume with temperatures in the low 50s and breezy winds for trick or treating time.

Our sunny skies stick with us into the weekend as temperatures get back to the 70s!

