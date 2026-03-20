Fort Worth Zoo celebrates first-ever African fish eagle chick hatching in its 117-year history

The Fort Worth Zoo announced Thursday a historic milestone with the first successful hatching of an African fish eagle chick, marking the first time any eagle species has hatched in the zoo's 117-year history and a rare conservation achievement among North American zoos.

Zoo officials said the chic, born weighing just 2.7 ounces, about the size of a tennis ball, has grown rapidly over the past six weeks and is now nearing its full size of 25 to 30 inches tall and 5 to 8 pounds, though it has not yet developed its signature white and brown adult plumage.

Rare conservation milestone for African fish eagles

The hatching is especially significant because African fish eagles are notoriously difficult to breed in professional care, the zoo said.

The Fort Worth Zoo is currently the only Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited institution to report a successful hatching of the species in recent years, placing it among a small group of facilities worldwide to achieve this milestone.

Zoo officials said the chick's survival is the result of years of careful planning and specialized care by animal and veterinary teams, including managed pairings, nest building, incubation and close monitoring throughout the process. Because the chick's parents are first-time breeders, staff made the decision to hand-rear it, providing around-the-clock care.

The Fort Worth Zoo has welcomed its first-ever African fish eagle chick, marking a rare and significant conservation milestone for the species. Fort Worth Zoo

To prevent the chick from imprinting on humans, zookeepers used reflective shields, protective clothing and even an adult eagle puppet during feedings to mimic natural conditions and reinforce species-specific behaviors.

The chick is currently being housed in a protected area within its parents' habitat while it continues to grow. In the wild, African fish eagle chicks typically begin flying at around 70 to 75 days old and remain near their parents for several months before becoming independent.

The Fort Worth Zoo is one of only five institutions in North America that houses African fish eagles, making each successful hatch a key step toward building a sustainable population of the species in human care.