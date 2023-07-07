Watch CBS News
Fort Worth woman's remains found 17 years after she went missing

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Remains found in Fort Worth identified as Taalibah Islam
Remains found in Fort Worth identified as Taalibah Islam 00:27

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — DNA testing has confirmed that human remains found in Fort Worth this past March belong to Taalibah Islam, police announced Thursday.

The remains were found March 2, near the 900 block of S. Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth, and were collected by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. 

They were then sent off for DNA testing—confirming the identity of Islam, who went missing 17 years ago in January 2006.

At the time of her disappearance, Islam's family said she was dating Christopher Revill—who was found guilty in the aggravated kidnapping of his later girlfriend, Typhenie Johnson, over a decade later.

Revill was the last person seen talking to Johnson, outside her apartment. His car was parked alongside the building, where her brother later said he found Johnson's phone and a sock. She still has never been found.

Fort Worth police said this is an ongoing investigation, and that no further information is available at this time.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

