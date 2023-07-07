Fort Worth woman's remains found 17 years after she went missing

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — DNA testing has confirmed that human remains found in Fort Worth this past March belong to Taalibah Islam, police announced Thursday.

Taalibah Islam

The remains were found March 2, near the 900 block of S. Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth, and were collected by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

They were then sent off for DNA testing—confirming the identity of Islam, who went missing 17 years ago in January 2006.

At the time of her disappearance, Islam's family said she was dating Christopher Revill—who was found guilty in the aggravated kidnapping of his later girlfriend, Typhenie Johnson, over a decade later.

Typhenie Johnson

Revill was the last person seen talking to Johnson, outside her apartment. His car was parked alongside the building, where her brother later said he found Johnson's phone and a sock. She still has never been found.

Fort Worth police said this is an ongoing investigation, and that no further information is available at this time.