Fort Worth thrift store donates items, organizes community swap for Cooper Apartments fire victims

More than 800 people remain displaced after a fire destroyed the Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth. Many were left with nothing. Now, a local thrift store is stepping up and giving some tenants items they desperately need.

Traffic zoomed by a busy Fort Worth street Wednesday, while business boomed at Flipstone Vintage & Thrift along that road.

Co-owner Dancing Iglesias knows the community well, so naturally, tenants displaced from a massive six-alarm fire at the nearby Cooper Apartments in June started calling her.

"They weren't really getting help, and they reached out and asked if we would be able to help," Iglesias said.

Iglesias, who runs the thrift store with her sister, Lily, was touched by the loss so many experienced.

"A lot of them have been either in their cars or having to stay with family members while still having to work. They don't have clothes. Imagine having to wear the same outfit to work every day," Iglesias said. "Community is extremely important in the good times and the bad times."

She's given tenants items from her store free of charge. Glasses and dishware have been particularly popular items.

"This is your biggest necessity when you're having to start over. Having a bowl to eat out of is a big deal," Iglesias said. "All of their clothing and all of the things that they had gotten molded and destroyed. Replacing all of that at once while shopping for new is impossible."

This is just the beginning. Iglesias is organizing a community swap for the fire victims. Small businesses who are interested in the community swap can call the store at 682-431-1456 or reach out on the business' Instagram page.

"The people from the community or from the Cooper Apartments could come and get the clothing that they need, and as well as small businesses could come, share their businesses, as well as giving discounts for the people that were affected," Iglesias said.

It may just be a shirt or a pair of shoes, but the items mean the world to Cooper Apartment tenants left with nothing.

"To be able to help them out, I'm mostly just grateful that we have this place, we have the resources, and that our community has supported us to where we are able to now give back," Iglesias said. "That's an amazing feeling."

The sisters grew up in the Fort Worth community. Now they're offering a hand up and a generous heart to help those in their time of need.