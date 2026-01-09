Third deadly park shooting in two weeks alarms Fort Worth neighborhood

A deadly shooting outside Springdale Park late Thursday has left neighbors on edge and marks the third fatal incident at a Fort Worth park in less than two weeks.

Residents near the park, located off David Drive in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood, said they were awakened just before midnight by gunfire and emergency sirens.

"What really woke me up was whenever I heard the sirens and stuff," one neighbor said. "And once the cop came up and actually knocked on our door."

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said they heard "two to three gunshots" followed by a car speeding away.

Police said the victim was found inside a vehicle. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the person died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Neighbors fear rising violence

Residents said the shooting has left them uneasy.

"Yes, because you don't know who they are shooting at," one neighbor said. "A stray bullet could harm anyone around."

Others said the park lacks lighting at night and that they often feel unsafe walking in the area.

"We see people pass by and we don't even know if we're in danger or not," another neighbor said. "We don't know what they're carrying. Especially with the park – there's no light at night, no lights."

Third deadly park shooting in two weeks

The killing is the latest in a string of deadly incidents at Fort Worth parks. Last week, shootings at Lake Como Park and Historic Stop Six Park left one person dead, including a 17‑year‑old.

Fort Worth police said the three cases are not connected.

Police urge community cooperation

FWPD spokesperson Daniel Segura said officers regularly patrol parks and open spaces, but emphasized that community involvement is critical.

"None of those incidents are related," Segura said. "We understand that they occur where gatherings are happening. We do have officers that constantly patrol all these open areas. But at the end, we also need the public's help."

Police still searching for suspect

Investigators are still looking for the suspect in Thursday night's shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police.