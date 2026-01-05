Woman faces murder charge in fatal shooting of boyfriend at Fort Worth park, affidavit says

Police have released more details on what possibly led a woman to allegedly shoot and kill a man she was in a relationship with at a Fort Worth park on New Year's Eve.

Alisha Browley, 29, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Delante Washington, according to an arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit states that around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, Fort Worth police officers responded to the incident at Lake Como Park, located in the 3400 block of Lake Como Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Washington lying on the floating bridge that spans the lake. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Alisha Browley, 29, is charged in the murder of 35-year-old Delante Washington. Fort Worth Police Department

Browley, who was later identified by responding officers, remained at the scene before being transported to the hospital for injuries.

Argument escalates to deadly shooting

According to the affidavit, detectives responded and spoke with several witnesses who said a loud argument could be heard between Browley and Washington.

Witnesses said Browley walked to the middle of the floating bridge, and Washington followed her there.

"Alisha [Browley] stated that Delante [Washington] had broken her nose and asked witnesses to call 9-1-1," the affidavit said.

Both Browley and Washington were reportedly standing on opposite ends of the sitting area in the middle of the floating bridge when, at some point, Browley shot Washington multiple times.

A man jogging passed was asked by Browley to call 9-1-1.

Browley shares insight into her past with Washington, admits to shooting

Fort Worth Police said after Browley was taken into custody for the shooting, she admitted that she and Washington had been in a relationship for four years.

Browley said that she and Washington were crossing the bridge to go get some food when they started to argue. During the argument, Browley said Washington hit her in the face causing her nose to bleed, and then he took her phone.

She told police that's when she asked a man who was fishing to call 9-1-1. She then said that she pulled a pistol out of her purse and shot Washington as they were standing at opposite ends of the sitting area.

The arrest affidavit states, "Alisha used deadly force despite not being threatened with imminent harm."

Browley is currently being held in the Tarrant County jail for the crime. Her bond has been set at $250,000, according to court records.