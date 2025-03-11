Suspect wanted after stealing food from Fort Worth fast food restaurant at knifepoint, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department said it's searching for a suspect wanted in connection with stealing a fast-food order at knifepoint in late February.

At about 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers responded to a robbery call at a fast-food restaurant in the 4000 block of E. Lancaster Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the suspect placed an order and tried to pay with several different cards, but all of them were declined, police said. Then, the suspect stepped away from the counter and returned with a knife in his hand.

Police said the employees were scared and moved away from the front counter to create space between themselves and the suspect.

The video showed the suspect pounding on the counter several times before going behind it to nab a bag of food. The suspect then fled from the scene.

🚨 Robbery at E. Lancaster Ave. 🚨



The Fort Worth Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.



On Wednesday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a robbery call at a fast food restaurant in the 4000 block of E.… pic.twitter.com/0h6rmVA2zT — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 11, 2025

Police described the suspect as a bald Black man wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black jeans. They said anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect in the video should call detectives at 817-392-4377 and reference case number 250014187.