Fort Worth police shut down 4th massage parlor in 2025, says illegal services were being offered

Another massage parlor in Fort Worth has been shut down by police due to criminal activity.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Rejuvenation Spa, located in the 8100 block of Bryant Irvin Road, was shut down after an investigation revealed several violations.

Those violations include employees working without proper licenses, evidence of illegal services being offered to customers and suggestive online advertising of illicit services, according to FWPD.

FWPD said the investigation is ongoing and Rejuvenation Spa is closed in accordance with state regulations.

Over the past several months, FWPD said inspectors have been focusing on businesses suspected of violating state laws and ordinances.

Rejuvenation Spa is the fourth spa closure in Fort Worth in 2025 following an investigation with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and FWPD Vice unit.

In February, police shut down TAO Spa, located in East Fort Worth, due to employees working without proper licenses and evidence of illegal services being offered to customers.

FWPD didn't specify what crimes took place at TAO Spa and didn't say if any arrests were made.