Fort Worth massage parlor shut down for offering "illegal services," police say

FORT WORTH – A police investigation has prompted the closure of a Fort Worth massage parlor, authorities announced Friday.

TAO Spa, located in a shopping center at 1200 Woodhaven Boulevard in East Fort Worth, was closed by police due to employees working without proper licenses and evidence of illegal services being offered to customers, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

FWPD said its vice division and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation have been conducting inspections of massage parlors throughout the city in response to increasing concerns regarding illegal activities, including human trafficking and illicit sexual services.

Victims were being transported from Waco, and even outside the U.S., to engage in illicit activities at various massage parlors in Fort Worth, according to police.

FWPD said it provided access to resources and assistance to the victims. The number of victims was not disclosed and no arrests were made.

Over the past several months, FWPD said inspectors have focused on businesses suspected of violating state laws and ordinances as part of a broader initiative granting TDLR the authority to mandate the closure of businesses where those illegal activities are found.

FWPD didn't specify what crimes took place at TAO Spa.

The investigation is ongoing.