Fort Worth police release video of 2 separate shootings involving officers

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released 911 calls and body camera video from two separate incidents in which police shot at suspects, one of whom was killed.

Both encounters happened on the same day, Wednesday, Jan. 15.

At a news conference, Noakes said the use of force was justified in both cases.

"I want to praise my officers for being the ones who will step up in situations like that when anyone else would hide, and rightfully so. My officers show up, they show up to protect the residents of Fort Worth, and ladies and gentlemen, they have a right to protect themselves as well," he said.

Westgate Drive domestic disturbance call

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 4:22 a.m. at a house on Westgate Drive near Ten Mile Bridge Road in northwestern Fort Worth.

FWPD said that when officers arrived, the person who called for help had opened the front door but could not open a screen door. The officers saw a man identified as 28-year-old Brandon Adame inside the house holding a knife and acting aggressively towards other people, police said.

The video shows officers going around the house and kicking down the back door. Seconds after the door opens, the suspect can be seen running towards the officers, holding one knife in each hand. Two officers shot Adame and he was declared dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Disturbance at an East Fort Worth apartment complex

Just before noon, a 911 caller and multiple witnesses reported an armed man standing outside the leasing office of an apartment complex on John T. White Road near Eastchase Parkway, police said.

One of the witnesses said the suspect "pointed a weapon at him and asked the office to call police for help," police said.

When an officer arrived, police said she saw 42-year-old Deron Morris pull out a gun, and then put it in his waistband.

Body cam video shows the officer ordering Morris to drop the gun and get on the ground. Instead, he walked away.

With his back to the officer, Morris can be seen putting both hands near his waistband. The officer fired three shots; Morris was not hit and was able to walk away, eventually barricading himself inside his apartment.

After a 40-minute standoff, Morris came out of his apartment and was arrested. The video shows that officers shot him with a stun gun as they took him into custody. No one else was injured.

Morris is now in the Tarrant County Jail on a $100,000 bond, charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

Fort Worth PD said that officers recovered two guns at the scene.

