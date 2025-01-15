Investigation underway after officer shoots at armed suspect during chase at Fort Worth apartment complex

FORT WORTH — An investigation is underway after an officer shot at an armed suspect during a chase in a Fort Worth apartment complex Wednesday.

Just before noon, a 911 caller and multiple witnesses reported an armed man with at least one gun standing outside the leasing office of an apartment complex in the 8500 block of John T. White Rd, Fort Worth police said.

One of the witnesses said the suspect "pointed a weapon at him and asked the office to call police for help," police said.

Fort Worth PD said when officers arrived they found the armed man in the parking lot in front of the main office and saw him pull a gun out from his waistband. He reportedly ran away when an officer pulled her duty weapon.

A foot chase ensued, during which the officer, "fearing for her safety and the safety of citizens in the area," fired multiple shots at the suspect. He was not hit by gunfire, continued running and barricaded himself in an apartment, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter and after a short period, police said, the suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators recovered a gun and a rifle from the scene. No officers or other community members were injured.

Fort Worth PD said the Major Case Unit, in conjunction with Internal Affairs is investigating.