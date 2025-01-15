Fort Worth officers shoot, kill man who charged at them with knives, department says

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday morning who the department said charged at officers with knives.

The officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 4:22 a.m. at a house on Westgate Drive near Ten Mile Bridge Road in northwestern Fort Worth.

FWPD said that when officers arrived, the person who called for help had opened the front door but could not open a screen door. The officers saw a man inside the house holding a knife and acting aggressively towards other people, police said.

Officers went to the back of the house and forced their way in when the man charged at them with knives, the department said. The officers shot the man, who was declared dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

FWPD said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the man who was killed. The department's major crimes unit is investigating. The Tarrant County District Attorney also responded to the scene, per FWPD protocol.