Fort Worth police searching for suspects involved in shooting that left 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are searching for three suspects involved in a shooting on Sunday.

Two juvenile victims were found at the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive – one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on the status of the second victims' condition.

Police say the two victims were together when they were approached by three undescribed people.

The suspects fired at least one handgun, striking the victims. The suspects then fled the scene before police arrived.

This investigation is ongoing.