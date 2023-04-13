Fort Worth police searching for missing 12-year-old Gavin Burud

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for Gavin Burud, 12.

Gavin Burud, 12. Fort Worth Police Department

Burud was last seen in the 9400 block of Smiths Park Lane around 7 p.m. on April 12.

He is described as 5'1, 79 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Air Jordan shirt and black Air Jordan pants.

If you have information about Burud, call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817)392-4222.