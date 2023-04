CBS News Texas Wednesday Evening Top Stories, 04-12-23 Everman authorities continue the search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alverez, rendering of the new Uvalde school interior was revealed, House Bill 25 would allow state agencies to import less expensive prescription drugs from Canada is up for consideration, House Bill 1805 expands medical marijuana, opening statements began today in the trial for the victims of the 2019 crane collapse, and formerly conjoined twins are both home.