Fort Worth police searching for 14-year-old who they say could be in danger

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Monday evening.

Fort Worth Police Department

Christian "Chris" Haggard was last seen at 6355 Hulen Bend Terrace in Fort Worth at about 6 p.m.

Police say he was last seen wearing a purple ECU shirt with a pirate, black basketball shorts, black socks and orange shoes.

Chris might be lost and in danger.

If you have information about Chris, call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.