Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth police searching for 14-year-old who they say could be in danger

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 26
Your Monday Morning Headlines, June 26 02:52

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Monday evening. 

chris-haggard.jpg
Fort Worth Police Department

Christian "Chris" Haggard was last seen at 6355 Hulen Bend Terrace in Fort Worth at about 6 p.m.

Police say he was last seen wearing a purple ECU shirt with a pirate, black basketball shorts, black socks and orange shoes. 

Chris might be lost and in danger. 

If you have information about Chris, call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 6:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.