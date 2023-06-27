Fort Worth police searching for 14-year-old who they say could be in danger
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Monday evening.
Christian "Chris" Haggard was last seen at 6355 Hulen Bend Terrace in Fort Worth at about 6 p.m.
Police say he was last seen wearing a purple ECU shirt with a pirate, black basketball shorts, black socks and orange shoes.
Chris might be lost and in danger.
If you have information about Chris, call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.