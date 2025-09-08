Fort Worth police officer wins appeal after being fired for excessive use of force

A Fort Worth police officer fired in December for using excessive force during a June 2024 arrest won his appeal, and his termination was overturned, authorities announced Monday.

Officer Matthew Krueger was terminated in December of 2024 for the use of force during the arrest of a YouTuber, which resulted in the woman who was videoing an accident scene needing medical attention, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by Fort Worth police's Major Case and Internal Affairs units determined Krueger's use of force on June 23 was found to be unjustified and in violation of department policy, authorities said.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a suspected intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Foch Street. The woman, identified as Carolyn Rodriguez, approached and used her cell phone to record the scene.

Krueger asked her multiple times to move across the street, according to the report, and when she didn't comply, he placed her under arrest.

Krueger's use of force during Rodriguez's arrest led to her requiring medical attention at a local hospital, authorities said.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Rodriguez was charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest/detention, evading arrest, and making a false alarm/report.

Rodriguez's YouTube page features dozens of interactions with police officers.

Krueger had spent 8 years with the Fort Worth Police Department at the time of the incident.

Fort Worth Police Officers' Association applauds overturning of officer's termination

At the time of Krueger's termination, the Fort Worth Police Officers' Association president, Lloyd Cook, said he was shocked and disappointed.

On Monday, the Fort Worth Police Officers' Association said in a social media post that it "applauds the common sense decision" and is "thrilled with the decision in Officer Matthew Krueger's appeal of his termination from the Fort Worth Police Department."

"The hearing examiner fully overturned the termination, expressly finding that 'cause did not exist to support any form of disciplinary action,'" FWPOA's statement reads. "This outcome aligns with the conclusions of the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and the FWPD Use of Force Committee, and it fully vindicates Officer Krueger's position that he violated no laws and no FWPD policies in his actions."

Fort Worth PD said it does not "have a statement regarding Matthew Krueger," and respects his right to appeal.