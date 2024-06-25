Fort Worth police, city leaders looking into alleged excessive use of force arrest after video of the incident went viral

Fort Worth police, city leaders looking into alleged excessive use of force arrest

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth police are investigating an officer's use of force after video of the incident went viral. It's received so much attention that city leaders are now addressing it. One council member said body cam video of the incident needs to be released.

Carolyn Rodriguez's YouTube page features dozens of interactions with police officers.

She says she records them to raise awareness about what she calls "the out-of-control criminal justice system." This video has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

Fort Worth Police said officers were conducting a suspected drunk-driving hit-and-run investigation when Rodriguez approached.

You can hear an officer tell her to go to the other side of the street or she'll get arrested.

"What are you talking about?" she responded. "Tell me why first."

The police department said an officer used force during Rodriguez's arrest, resulting in her hospitalization.

After getting medical care, Rodriguez was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and evading arrest. A black eye is visible in her mug shot.

The use of force is being investigated by the police department.

"We received so many emails," said Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles." All the council members."

Nettles is now calling this alarming and asking for the police body cam video of the incident to be released. He says, from what he can see, Rodriguez's video "was not in the same vein that we received the report from the Fort Worth Police Department ... I think it's important to calm the city down by releasing that footage."

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called a special meeting on Friday to address the incident.

We spoke to police chief Neil Noakes who says the department should have an update on their investigation in the next 24 hours.