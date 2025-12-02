Fort Worth police unveils new constitutional policing unit to build community trust

The Fort Worth Police Department is rolling out a new program with a focus on boosting community trust and accountability.

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced the launch of a new constitutional policing unit on Tuesday morning at Fort Worth City Hall.

Garcia said the unit will review department policy, training and operations to improve transparency with the community to avoid problems in the long run.

The constitutional policing unit

A dedicated team to evaluate police operations and practices, the training of officers, assess officer conduct and look at national policing trends to follow or move away from.

Garcia called it improving police accountability, but doing it with an internal unit.

"We are proactively looking at ourselves. When there is distrust that exists in the community, oftentimes it's because people think that the department can't fix itself," said Garcia. "Well, this is an example of us being proactive without anyone telling us to do it: to bring in an outside expert, look at our external policies and procedures, and make sure that we're on the frontlines of policing."

Garcia said the initiative will begin at Fort Worth Pt in 2026. Dallas PD has had a constitutional policing unit since 2023, when Garcia was that department's chief.

