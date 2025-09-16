Eddie García, Dallas' former top cop, to take oath tonight as Fort Worth's 28th police chief

New Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia to be sworn in Tuesday

Less than a year after stepping down as Dallas police chief, Eddie Garcia is set to be sworn in Tuesday evening as Fort Worth's new police chief.

His first official day on the job will be Wednesday.

Garcia outlines leadership priorities

According to Garcia, his leadership priorities are to reduce crime, boost department morale and build community trust, saying he plans to act immediately, not wait months to implement changes.

Garcia officially left the Dallas Police Department on Nov. 1, 2024, after nearly four years in the role, citing burnout and a desire for work-life balance.

That same day, he began a civilian role as assistant city manager for public safety in Austin, under the leadership of former Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. But just months into the job, he realized his true calling was police work and decided to return.

Fort Worth chief salary tops $300,000

Garcia will earn $306,000 annually — or $147.12 an hour — and receive a $10,000 relocation fee, which must be repaid in full if he leaves within the first year, or 50 percent if he leaves within the second.

He previously earned $306,440 a year as Dallas police chief and $327,000 annually in Austin.

In addition to Dallas, Garcia led the police department in San Jose.

Finalists narrowed after six-month search

Garcia's hiring followed a six-month search prompted by Chief Neil Noakes' retirement. He was selected from a group of finalists that included Robert Alldredge, who served as interim chief; former Dallas Deputy Chief Vernon Hale III; and Los Angeles Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides, who later withdrew from consideration.

Mixed reaction from community leaders

Garcia's hiring has drawn both support and criticism.

Pastor Kyev Tatum and the Ministers Justice Coalition opposed his candidacy, citing concerns over Garcia's prior retirement and alleged preferential treatment during the selection process.

At the same time, he received backing from the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, while Dallas Police Officers Association President Jaime Castro praised Garcia's collaborative leadership style and innovative crime plan. Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez also commended the appointment.

Garcia emphasizes outside perspective

Though he's not a Fort Worth native, Garcia said that's part of what makes his leadership valuable.

"I may not have been homegrown here, but what I offer is looking at the experiences that I have learned in all those departments and looking from an outside lens of what other things can we do," Garcia said recently.

Garcia has made it clear that his priorities are unchanged: reduce crime, boost morale and build trust with the community. But he's not waiting months to act.

"If on week one I see a better way to interact with our community, I'm going to implement it. I'm not going to wait 100 days," Garcia said.

He also stressed that morale within the department is foundational to any progress.

"We're not going to be able to do a thing if morale is low or if morale gets low," he said.

CBS News Texas will update this article after the swearing-in ceremony.