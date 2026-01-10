Hundreds march in Fort Worth to protest ICE after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Around 300 people joined Saturday's anti‑ICE protest in downtown Fort Worth.

Protests have been happening across the country and in the DFW area following the death of 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Videos of the incident have sparked widespread emotion and anger.

Calls for accountability

Ayian Franklin was among those calling for accountability.

"ICE does not have authority to shoot anyone, period," Franklin said.

Parents also brought their children to the demonstration.

"We have our kids here because it's important that we remind them that showing up is how change happens. I think we're all feeling enough is enough," said Whitney Rodrigue.

Anger over shooting video

Others pointed to the video of the shooting as a source of outrage.

"What happened to Renee is awful. I think she was murdered in cold blood, and I think that it doesn't take a lot to just see that video," said Lily Ramos.

Rodrigue said the community is balancing grief and frustration.

"Feelings of anger had ICE not been there that would have never happened, so I think we live in this dichotomy of sadness and anger right now," she said.

Demands for ICE to leave

Demonstrators say they want ICE out of their communities. They marched through the streets, making their message loud and clear.

Ramos said the issue should unite people across political lines.

"The murder of an American citizen should bring all citizens together, left or right," she said.