Legal questions arise after Minneapolis ICE shooting that killed Renee Good

Many people are asking about the legality of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Was this legal? Did the agent act in self-defense? Or did he violate ICE policy?

The shooting that killed 37-year-old Renee Good is sending shockwaves throughout the country. The Department of Homeland Security said that Good weaponized her vehicle, adding that the officer involved acted in self-defense.

Longtime criminologist Alex Del Carmen said DHS policy says you cannot shoot at a moving vehicle unless the life of the agent is in peril.

"This does not look good for DHS or for this particular agent," Del Carmen said. "What I've seen so far, this agent stood in front of this vehicle, he could have easily moved to the side and let her go about her way, and then later on could have called in for a local law enforcement officer to stop her on a traffic stop. There are, you know, a thousand possibilities of things that could have ended up happening, where you wouldn't have had a tragedy of this particular magnitude."

With evidence still under review, experts tell CBS News Texas it's too early to determine whether the agent will face criminal charges. But former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Paul Coggins, said if the case moves forward, it could follow two separate legal paths.

"The feds may decide not to charge this officer, but the state is also a sovereign, and the state of Minnesota could well charge him and try him," said Coggins.

The Trump administration pledged to hire 10,000 new officers in its first year. Recently, DHS announced it exceeded that goal by hiring more than 12,000 officers in under a year. Coggins said Wednesday's tragedy raises serious questions about those recruitment standards and training.

"I think they need to be more selective in their hiring, and I think they need to do a much, much better job of training their officers," Coggins said.