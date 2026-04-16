Two people dead after incident in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Two people are dead and a firefighter taken to a hospital after an incident in a neighborhood north of Downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth dispatch records show that firefighters were sent to the address on Delga Street near the North Freeway frontage road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a hazmat call.

Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada spoke with CBS News Texas on the scene, saying that the incident started when a black van struck a parked car and came to a stop less than a block later. When police arrived, one person was already dead inside the van. First responders rendered aid to the driver, but he did not survive.

Calzada said police are still trying to determine how the victims died. The victims were both adults, and their identities and cause of death will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, he said.

One of the firefighters was affected by exposure to a still-unknown chemical in the van, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.