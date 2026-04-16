Two people dead and a firefighter taken to a hospital after an incident in a Fort Worth neighborhood Fort Worth dispatch records show that firefighters were sent to the address on Delga Street near the North Freeway frontage road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a hazmat call. Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada spoke with CBS News Texas on the scene, saying that the incident started when a black van struck a parked car and came to a stop less than a block later. Calzada said police are still trying to determine how the victims died.