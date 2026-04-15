10 arrested in Fort Worth undercover sting targeting online child predators, authorities say

Ten people have been arrested, with nine additional suspects still under investigation, following a Fort Worth Police Department‑led, multi‑agency sting targeting child predators.

The three‑day undercover operation, held April 1-3, focused on adults who investigators say were attempting to solicit minors online, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators used multiple online platforms to identify suspects seeking sexual contact with children under 17.

Participating agencies included the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Crowley Police Department, Carrollton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Secret Service, and the FBI.

Names of arrested suspects listed

Among those arrested, according to a Fort Worth police social media post, are the following:

Jose Montalvan, 41

Stephen Milliken, 30

Humberto Aldana Caballer, 23

James Klump, 61

Jordan Kammerer, 26

Joel Stroud, 33

Santiago Luque-Calix, 28

Jose Morales-Puentes, 25

Michael Schweitzer, 48

William Johnson, 19

10 Arrested in Online Child Predator Sting



From April 1 - 3, 2026, the Fort Worth Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit led an undercover crackdown called Operation Spring Cleaning, targeting individuals attempting to solicit minors online.



Working… pic.twitter.com/z9nhEMXS4f — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 15, 2026

Police urge parents to stay vigilant

Police used the announcement to urge parents to stay alert to their children's online activity.

"This operation is a strong reminder that law enforcement is already working to find anyone using the internet to target children," the Fort Worth police said in a social media post, "and to encourage parents to always be involved in who your children might be communicating with online or through social media platforms. Through continued collaborations, we remain committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding offenders accountable."

More information from Operation Spring Cleaning is not being released due to the sensitivity and ongoing nature of the cases, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.