Warmer-than-average temperatures expected across North Texas this holiday week

Grab a light jacket as you head out the door Monday morning, but you won't need it by the afternoon.

The heat will begin on Monday, as a ridge of high pressure dominates the upper levels of the atmosphere. The high is expected to reach 74 degrees, which is 17 degrees above average.

The morning will start cloudy, but clouds will decrease throughout the day, allowing for sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb throughout this week, feeling more like spring than winter. Highs may come close or even break daily high temperature records all week long.

In fact, Christmas Day has the potential of being one of the top five warmest Christmases recorded. The good news is that it will be fantastic weather for outdoor festivities, just a little warm.

The next cool down and slight chance for rain is in the forecast late Saturday night into Sunday.