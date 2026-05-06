Man trapped atop crane near JPS prompts Fort Worth rescue

Fort Worth firefighters launched a rescue Wednesday night after a man became trapped atop a construction crane just south of downtown.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Main Street, directly across from JPS Hospital, where the crane operator could be seen stranded high above the ground.

CBS News Texas

Fire units arrived and began setting up a technical rescue operation, using specialized equipment to reach the worker on the elevated crane.

Officials have not released details about the operator's condition or the cause of the entrapment.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.