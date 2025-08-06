Fort Worth City Council votes to eliminate DEI programs and establish small business funding program

The Fort Worth City Council voted on Tuesday to eliminate its diversity, equity and inclusion programs and to redirect funds to its new Small Business Development Program that it says aligns with federal requirements.

The city said that recent federal executive orders prohibit DEI programs and that by ending these programs, the city will preserve $277 million in federal grants for things like public safety, utilities for low-income housing and funding for city workers.

The city said it is shifting its approach on supporting business opportunities for all, helping ensure all small businesses can thrive without violating federal law.

The new program is designed to increase business opportunities in Fort Worth for all business owners. It will become effective after Sept. 1.

According to the city, its new program is designed to expand access and opportunity for local small businesses and bolster partnerships with the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Fort Worth Chamber.

President Trump eliminates DEI programs

Trump signed an order on his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don't promote DEI.

The city of Baltimore and other groups sued the Trump administration, arguing the executive orders are an unconstitutional overreach of presidential authority.

The Justice Department has argued that the president was targeting only DEI programs that violate federal civil rights laws. Government attorneys said the administration should be able to align federal spending with the president's priorities.