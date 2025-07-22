Fort Worth, Austin tied to police chief decision at Fort Worth Police Department

In less than a month, the citizens of Fort Worth will get a chance to know the three candidates vying to become the next police chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides, a fourth candidate and the only female finalist, withdrew her name after being promoted at the Los Angeles Police Department.

With her departure, three men will try to sway those whom he will eventually serve and protect on August 14 at Fort Worth City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Robert A. Alldredge, Jr. leads the Fort Worth PD as its Interim Police Chief. He was appointed after Chief Neil Noakes retired in May. Alldredge has been with the department since 1999. In that time, he has practically done it all: budgeting, patrol, strategic planning, crisis management, operational efficiency, and community engagement.

Vernon Hale is a former Deputy Police Chief of the Dallas Police Department, who has built a reputation for transforming police departments. He served as police chief in Gavelston and as Assistant Police Chief in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Eddie Garcia, the former Dallas Police Chief, is still in the honeymoon phase of being an Assistant City Manager in Austin.

"Obviously, he's a very well-respected chief, so not surprised that he's looking to get back into it," Michael Bullock said.

Bullock is the president of the Austin Police Officers' Association. He was excited nine months ago when Garcia announced he was coming to Austin to helm Public Safety for the city. Garcia's boss is former Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

The former DPD chief oversees the fire department, police, Austin and Travis County Emergency Medical Services, the Chief Medical Officer, forensic science, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Labor relations. Less than a year into walking on his new turf, he is trying to re-enter a profession where he told CBS News Texas he was done, back in October 2024.

"I'm not going to be a police chief. I'm done," Garcia said. "My law enforcement career is over, and I'm proud that my last badge, if I ever got a shadow box, the last badge on there is going to be Dallas Police Department."

Garcia remains silent about his North Texas job prospects. The Austin city media team did not even offer a no comment on his behalf or that of Broadnax when CBS News Texas asked for comment on his application. The second question was to name an accomplishment since he'd been in Austin. Bullock had an answer.

"We've definitely worked through some internal issues, where we've worked through some potential contract violations," Bullock said.

The police union president said he hopes they have more time with Garcia, especially given the rising turnover rates.

"Overall, it's a tough city to work in, and there's a lot of unique challenges being here, no matter what level of employment you're at, in particular in public safety," he said. "We see a lot of it. So I wouldn't say that I'm surprised when I see people come and then go."

Fort Worth Officers are also tied to the decision. CBS News Texas contacted the members' police association for comment, but has not heard back.