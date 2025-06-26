Global aerospace firm bets big on Fort Worth with major airport investment

A company specializing in aircraft engine maintenance has signed a 30-year lease with the city of Fort Worth and plans to invest $120 million to modernize and upgrade a 43,000-square-foot facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

MTU Maintenance, a subsidiary of German-based MTU Aero Engines, also plans to rename the facility from MTU Maintenance Dallas to MTU Maintenance Fort Worth, effective Sept. 1, pending necessary approvals.

Thousands of jobs expected

According to the company, the investment is expected to create 1,200 new direct jobs and up to 2,000 indirect jobs in services, logistics and infrastructure.

"We have a clear business strategy for regional collaboration, are committed to job creation, and both excited and prepared for significant growth," said Gernot Sell, managing director of MTU Maintenance Fort Worth.

North American growth strategy

Company officials say the strategic goal is to expand MTU's footprint in North America and support long-term growth through 2050. The investment will also help transition the site from an on-site service center to a full disassembly, assembly, and testing facility.

Global customer base

MTU supports more than 1,100 customers worldwide with maintenance, leasing, and asset management services for more than 30 engine types.