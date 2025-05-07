Watch CBS News
Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of North Texas Wednesday

By Scott Padgett,
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Dense fog advisory in effect Wednesday morning in North Texas 02:08

Dense fog could impact the morning drive for some North Texans Wednesday morning. 

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas until 10 a.m. CBS News Texas meteorologists also issued a First Alert Weather Morning.

The dense fog advisory includes Wise, Tarrant, Johnson and Parker counties. 

Visibility is near zero for western counties – just before 6 a.m., visibility in Keller was 0.3 miles and in Hillsboro was 0.3 miles. Further east, skies were clear in Dallas, McKinney and at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The fog is due to the rain that fell on Monday and Tuesday – it's a result of saturated grounds and evaporation. 

While visibility is low, the National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down, use low-beam headlights, leave plenty of distance between other vehicles on the road and allow extra time for the morning commute.

Fog will thin out by 10 a.m. and there will be mostly cloudy skies across North Texas.

The rest of the day, there will be calm winds and temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunshine returns to North Texas on Thursday but Friday could be rainy for some. Mother's Day will be clear with mostly sunny skies.

