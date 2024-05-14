Flooding concerns for North Texas ahead of more rain this week

NORTH TEXAS — Highs across North Texas topped out in the 80s Tuesday afternoon, and the CBS News Texas meteorologists are expecting it to get even warmer Wednesday.

There is a forecast high of 90 degrees on Wednesday, and southerly winds return as well. This also means that humidity levels increase. More cloud cover is expected in the late afternoon, and that's foreshadowing what's to come Thursday.

CBS News Texas

The CBS News Texas weather team has issued a Weather Alert for Thursday. Rain chances increase to 90% on Thursday. Flooding remains a huge concern along with the possibility of some stronger storms.

CBS News Texas

The Storm Prediction Center has a good bit of North Texas under a level 2 slight risk. Stronger storms could produce some large hail and damaging winds, but any strong storms will produce heavy rainfall.

CBS News Texas

Dallas Fort Worth has seen significant rains this spring. DFW is currently in sixth place for the wettest year on record (factoring in rainfall from January 1 through May 14).

CBS News Texas

Another widespread 1-3" of rainfall is forecasted to fall Thursday, with some isolated amounts up to 5" possible.

CBS News Texas

There are still some questions about where the best dynamics will be for large hail and damaging winds, but the flooding threat is there.

CBS News Texas

The metroplex will get the chance to dry out this weekend, but that's when temperatures start to heat up. There are four days in a row with highs forecast in the 90s and the meteorologists are watching for some feels-like temps potentially near 100 degrees next week.