First Weather Alert: Heat advisory continues until Monday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We are likely to have our first 100 degree day in DFW Sunday

Then it gets hotter thru midweek. Please take precautions to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Make sure you're hydrating.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will already be in the 90s Sunday afternoon and top out close to 102 degrees in the Metroplex. It will feel closer to 105-110 degrees, so, a heat advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Storms will develop Sunday evening in Oklahoma and a few of these may track into our Northeast counties bringing the threat of large and damaging winds.

A few models have also hinted at an isolated storm around midday near Gainesville or northern Denton county. As the ridge of high pressure moves directly overhead midweek, we'll see temperatures climb to near 107 degrees, so, excessive heat warnings may be issued this week.

Our next chance for rain, and temperatures under 100, won't be until next weekend, as the ridge moves out, allowing a front to approach the area.

We will also be watching for increased fire danger by the middle of the week, especially in areas that haven't received rainfall recently.