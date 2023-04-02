First Alert Weather: Tornado watch issued for most of North Texas

First Alert Weather: Storms developing to the west as front pushes through

First Alert Weather: Storms developing to the west as front pushes through

First Alert Weather: Storms developing to the west as front pushes through

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) —

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 9 pm tonight.

CBSNewsTexas.com

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a likely active weather day in North Texas this afternoon and evening. In fact, all modes of severe weather are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe storms in most of North Texas, including all of the Metroplex.

This afternoon, let's stay weather aware. A warm front will continue pushing through our viewing area from the south while the dryline nudges into the area from the west. A lot of ingredients are coming together for scattered rain and storms to develop and move through North Texas, starting after 2 p.m. and continuing through at least 9-10 p.m.

The main weather threats today are damaging winds, large hail and long-tracked tornadoes. Have a plan of action if a warning is issued for your area today.

We're also expecting periods of heavy rain so watch out for localized flooding here and there.

The possibility of severe weather has increased from last night and even just in the last few hours. Damaging winds and large hail ar the main threats.

Tornado threat for North Texas

Most of the storms will likely push east of North Texas by 9 or 10 p.m. That means our threat of severe weather will diminish from west to east. By tonight, we'll have mostly clear skies and overnight temperatures in the low 60s.

Futurecast for Sunday

Future cast for Sunday 5 pm.

Futurecast for Sunday 7 pm.

Futurecast for Sunday, 9 pm.

Once the storms clear out into East Texas later this evening we are left with a quiet Monday morning. Areas east of I-35 may wake up to patchy dense fog.

Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s with afternoon highs near record! Breezy southwesterly winds will boost temperatures into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A few storms are possible if they can overcome a strong cap that will be in place, most areas will only see sunshine.

On Monday, there is a slight chance of a shower and storm in the forecast. Most areas will be dry though. High temperatures will soar into the low 90

Heads up! Tuesday is another Weather Alert. Parts of North Texas, especially areas east and northeast of I-35 and I-35E could see a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted these areas under Marginal, Slight and Enhanced Risks for strong to severe storms (Levels 1, 2 and 3). The threat does include parts of the Metroplex. Let's stay weather aware. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Behind Tuesday's cold front, we get a reprieve from the heat with a stretch of days in the 60s. Rain and storm chances return as we wrap up the work week.

Quiet weather is expected Wednesday before more storms move in by the end of the week into part of the Easter holiday weekend.