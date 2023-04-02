First Alert Weather: Threat of severe storms for North Texas increases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you are heading out for the afternoon, or to Arlington for the Taylor Swift concert, you need to be weather aware. The possibility of severe weather has increased from last night and even just in the last few hours. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Temperatures are starting off near 60 this morning and will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon as a warm front works its way north through the area. This will provide moisture and heat to help fuel the thunderstorms this afternoon.

The possibility of severe weather has increased from last night and even just in the last few hours. Damaging winds and large hail ar the main threats.

Ingredients are coming together for multiple tornadoes some of which may be strong so the Storm Prediction Center has increased the tornado threat to significant for much of North Texas including Tarrant and Dallas Counties.

Tornado threat for North Texas

Have multiple ways to get warnings and know where your safe place is, so if a Tornado Warning is issued for your area you can immediately move into it.

Consider preparing it now with bike helmets, pillows and blankets to help protect you and your family from any flying debris.

Know where all of your family members will be this afternoon and evening and make sure your devices are charged. Keep your pets close by as any storms approach, so you can quickly take them with you into your safe place.

There is also a significant hail threat with the potential for very large hail, 2" in diameter or greater. If you can, pull your vehicles into a garage or undercover, now would be a good time to do so.

Hail threat for North Texas

This line of storms is also expected to bring strong winds with it. Damaging wind gusts of 65 mph or greater are possible as well.

If you have any errands you were hoping to get done today, the best time is before 2 pm. After that, we will see storms develop out west along a dryline and ahead of the dryline in the warm sector.

The storms will work their way east during the late afternoon hours and clear from west to east this evening.

Here is a look at our HRRR model to get an idea of timing in your neighborhood. Please only use this as a guideline, storms may develop a bit earlier or later in your area.

Futurecast for Sunday

Future cast for Sunday 5 pm.

Futurecast for Sunday 7 pm.

Futurecast for Sunday, 9 pm.

Once the storms clear out into East Texas later this evening we are left with a quiet Monday morning. Areas east of I-35 may wake up to patchy dense fog.

Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s with afternoon highs near record! Breezy southwesterly winds will boost temperatures into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A few storms are possible if they can overcome a strong cap that will be in place, most areas will only see sunshine.

A Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday for the potential of evening severe storms in parts of North Texas as a cold front moves through. This will not be as widespread of a severe weather event as we are expecting tonight. A lot of North Texas will remain dry and hot with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Behind Tuesday's cold front, we get a reprieve from the heat with a stretch of days in the 60s. Rain and storm chances return as we wrap up the work week.

