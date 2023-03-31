First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible through early afternoon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up! Today is a Weather Alert.

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will bring potential strong to severe storms for parts of North Texas today.

As we move through this Friday morning through at least the early afternoon, parts of North Texas could see a few showers and isolated storms. Areas along and east of I-35 and I-35E will have the best chance to see strong to severe storms as the cold front crosses the area. Any storms that develop could produce large hail and damaging winds.

After 2 or 3 p.m. today, as the cold front pushes east, the threat for storms will be east of North Texas, allowing us to see a good deal of sun. However, the winds will pick up significantly.

In fact, winds will gust up to 35-40 mph from the west this afternoon, so hold on to your hats. Due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity values, we'll also have an elevated fire danger risk for areas west of I-35 and I-35W. A small fire could become a large fire quickly because of the winds, so outdoor burning is not recommended. Also, don't toss lit cigarettes on the ground.

The winds will also cause dust from the west to blow toward North Texas today, so be careful while driving.

High temperatures will warm in low to mid 80s today. Lows will be in the low 50s under mostly clear skies. Tonight will still be a bit breezy at times.

CBSNewsTexas.com

We're expecting a mixed bag of weather for your weekend.

On Saturday, we'll see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Then, by Sunday, we'll have more showers and storms in North Texas. While the threat for severe weather remains low at this time, a few storms could produce small hail and gusty winds late Sunday morning into your afternoon. We'll watch the storms closely. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

CBSNewsTexas.com

High temperatures will be near 90 on Monday.