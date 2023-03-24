First Alert Weather: Parts of North Texas under severe thunderstorm watch

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The First Alert Weather team continues to track strong to severe storms just to the NW of North Texas Thursday night.

As of 11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 6 a.m. for the WNE sides of North Texas.

Supercell storms have developed along the dryline to the west of NTX and could drift into the NW sides during the next few hours. Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., a broken line of storms develops in the west sides of North Texas and will move east through the morning commute.

For the bus stops and the morning drive, there could be rounds of strong to severe storms moving through the metroplex with damaging wind gusts to near 60 mph and some larger size hail.

On top of the gusty winds and the potential of large hail, there could be some pockets of heavy rain causing slick roads. A potential of 0.50" to 1.5" of rain is possible as these storms move through.

Keep the umbrellas around for the morning hours but make plans to get outside in the afternoon. Despite the windy conditions, temperatures should be great for an afternoon stroll.

After a stormy start to the day the afternoon looks great and we see a phenomenal weekend on the way.

