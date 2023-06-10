Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Parts of North Texas could see strong storms today

By Brittany Rainey

Our Saturday is off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures already near 90 in many locations. 

The storms in Oklahoma just clipped our Northeast counties, with hail and strong winds in Lamar and Red River counties. 

North Texas will continue to see partly cloudy skies and temperatures soar into the upper 90s through about 3 pm.

Then storms will develop due to daytime heating, outflow boundaries from the Oklahoma storms and the dryline out to our west. 

Please remain weather aware and keep an eye on the skies if you are out and about as the storms will quickly become severe. 

Coverage will continue to increase through the evening as the storms track eastward.

Storms could bring large hail up to 2" in diameter and damaging wind gusts are also possible. 

The latest update has shifted the level 3, Enhanced Risk a little further south, still including Tarrant and Dallas counties. 

The main threats are damaging winds, hail 2" in diameter (roughly the size of an egg), and localized flooding. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

The storms should end around 10 pm tonight as they move into East Texas. 

Then we have another hot afternoon Sunday with highs near 100 degrees, and feeling close 103 at times. 

A weak frontal boundary will stall out across North Texas tomorrow and may initiate a few storms Sunday evening if they can overcome the cap. 

There is a marginal risk of severe storms Sunday evening, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. Coverage will be less than what we see this afternoon.

After a tiny drop in temperatures to start the work week, the heat builds and we return to triple-digit temperatures with feels like temperatures near 105.

Next week we might see our first heat advisory of the season which is something we may need to alert about. If you needed more proof that we are headed into summer, we could see feels like temps near 105° toward the midweek.

We could see our first heat advisory next week.
Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:31 AM

