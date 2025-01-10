First Alert Weather Day: Icy roads and freezing fog expected overnight, dangerous travel conditions ahead

NORTH TEXAS – There is a First Alert Weather Day for tonight into tomorrow morning for icing on roadways, making for dangerous travel. The weather alert is for both freezing fog and refreezing on roads as temperatures drop into the low 20s tonight.

Just before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a rare freezing fog advisory.

Fog will form tonight where there is still some ice or snow on the ground. This provides the extra cooling and moisture needed to form fog in freezing temperatures. The fog will freeze on contact with bridges and streets, forming a thin layer of near-invisible ice, making for dangerous driving conditions. This black ice will start to occur later overnight.

We are already getting ice on the roads. Any road that still had leftover snow or slush, or was still wet from thawing, will refreeze this evening. This is already happening to roads across central Collin and Denton counties. This refreezing will spread over the metroplex as we go deeper into the evening and temperatures drop below freezing. Temperatures are dropping into the low 20s by tomorrow morning with wind chills in the teens.

This situation will be rather bad all night into the first hours of daylight tomorrow. With sunshine and a south wind in the morning, the conditions on the roads will rapidly improve by mid-morning. We are expecting highs in the 40s.

Because of the warming tomorrow, most roads will clear by Saturday night. We'll still have refreezing problems in areas north of the Metroplex where snow totals were in the 5-plus inch range.

We've dealt with a lot of winter weather this week. This won't be a problem next week as a warming trend will get us to the 60s by Friday. It'll be a nice break.