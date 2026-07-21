Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days in North Texas for extreme heat

It's a First Alert Weather Day for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat. Temperatures will reach as high as 105°, and the feels-like temperatures this afternoon will reach as hot as 112°. A heat advisory and excessive heat warning are both in effect.

CBS News Texas

We won't see much of a change in our weather pattern throughout the workweek and into the weekend as the triple-digit heat sticks around.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

A weak boundary moves through on Thursday, which may cool us down a few degrees, but temperatures heat right back up late weekend into early next week. Tropical Storm Bertha is brewing in the Gulf, and areas of flash flooding and gusty winds will be possible, along with tropical storm conditions over the next few days in the Gulf.

We likely won't see much from this besides an increase in cloud cover, a slight increase in humidity, and possibly some increased winds. We will continue to stay dry with only a slim shower chance on Saturday.