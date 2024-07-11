Feels-like temperatures reach triple digits again in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – It will be another hot day across North Texas with abundant sunshine and high temperatures into the upper 90s.

CBS News Texas

It will be another great pool day but remember that the feels-like temperatures will top out in the low 100s so take breaks in the shade if possible.

With the heat in place, there is another air quality alert in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. North Texans with upper respiratory issues should limit time spent outside.

CBS News Texas

There are leftover boundaries from the few showers and storms yesterday which have the potential of sparking off a few showers and storms today.

CBS News Texas

The chance is 15% at best and most of North Texas won't see any rain at all. Where there could be a scattered shower or isolated storm, there might be a quick downpour but don't expect plans to be washed out.

CBS News Texas

The dangerous heat continues in the west and the extended forecast hasn't changed as this heat dome expands east through the end of the week, weekend and into next week.

CBS News Texas

The latest drought index shows abnormally dry conditions returning to North Texas.

North Texas remains sandwiched in between two areas of high pressure this week and that small area of low pressure allows minimal chances to see some scattered showers.

CBS News Texas