Man found dead inside home following Dallas house fire, officials say

A man was found dead inside a Dallas home following an early morning fire, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, just after 5:05 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire at a home in the 1700 block of South Marsalis Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters didn't see any flames.

Crews then forced entry into the home, where they found remnants of a fire "that appeared to have self-extinguished," DFR said. Then, crews found a man burned and unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, firefighters extinguished what was left of the blaze. The cause of the fire is undetermined pending the results of an investigation.

DFR said Dallas police and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene. The victim's name or cause of death has yet to be released at this time.