Family looks for answers after hit-and-run takes the life of McKinney teenager

Victim's family looks for answers after deadly hit-and-run in McKinney

A McKinney family is shattered tonight after a 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a driver while riding his bike home on Saturday.

The community has been coming together today to remember 14-year-old Jamir Dabney. C

His grandmother says they'll never be the same.

"I'd like to know, whoever did this to him to leave him out here to die, please come forward," said Jerrilyn Dabney, Jamir Dabney's grandmother.

Jerrilyn Dabney says her grandson Jamir Dabney was the firecracker of the family.

"This is my grandson, my Valentine's baby," said Jerrilyn Dabney, holding a photo of Jamir. "This is everything to us."

Jamir was riding his bike home from Winniford Park in Mckinney on Saturday around 6 P.M. when McKinney police say a driver in a dark four door sedan hit him and kept on going. Police are asking for the public's help to find that driver.

"I had a kid in the middle of the street that was just left there and that's something that that shouldn't happen to anybody," said Faithe Stallings.

"I really hope that this person that God just convicts their heart whoever's watching this I don't know how you believe, and it really doesn't matter, I just pray that god convicts this person's heart and that they come forward and do the right thing," said Stalllings.

Now just days before Christmas, Jamir's family will have to figure out how to go on without him. The community is hurting too. All day classmates friends and even teachers gathered at a growing memorial at the intersection where he died.

"Jamir was sweet he was funny, " said Jerrilyn Dabney. "He was kind, loving, smart, talented he could sing oh my god he could sing."

Jamir's grandmother says he was a star football player at Evans Middle School and had big dreams for high school next year.

"He wanted to join ROTC for high school graduating this year, he wanted to play football and join ROTC and someone cut that short," said Jerrilyn Dabney.

Now the family's only wish is that the person who did this, is found.

"We're all hurting please come forward," said Jerrilyn Dabney.

McKinney Police are looking for the driver of the car that hit Jamir. They said the dark colored sedan may have front end damage and damage to the passenger side mirror.

Police say if you have information about this incident you should contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email Crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org. Tips can remain anonymous.