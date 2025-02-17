Collision that killed McKinney teen riding bike wasn't a hit-and-run, police clarify

Almost two months after a 14-year-old was fatally struck by a car in McKinney while riding his bike home, police said Monday that confusion over a second vehicle initially led them to believe the driver had fled the scene—when in fact, they had remained.

On Dec. 21, 2024, Jamir Dabney was hit by a four-door sedan just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive. According to police, he was riding his bike home from Winniford Park when a driver hit him and allegedly kept going.

At the time, police called on the public to help identify and locate the driver.

"While this case was initially reported and believed to be a hit-and-run, evidence, witness statements, and video surveillance footage examined during the investigation did not support that," McKinney police said on Monday. "The investigation determined that Jamir Dabney was struck by a vehicle and that the driver did stop and remain on the scene."

Police explained that there was a different vehicle in the area before the collision that was initially believed to be involved, which led to confusion during early stages of the investigation.

The collision was determined to be a tragic accident and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, police clarified.

One day after Dabney's birthday, on Feb. 15, his friends and family gathered to remember him. About 100 people with red and black balloons went to Winniford Park, where he was last seen, in his honor.