Fall-like weather finally arrives to North Texas

After every day so far in October having above-average temperatures, the forecasted high on Wednesday will be well below the average high of 79 degrees.

Wednesday morning's temperatures dipped to the 40s and 50s and with the winds gusting to near 35 mph, the fall change was in the air.

CBS News Texas

As of 9 a.m., temperatures were nearly 15 degrees colder across the metroplex than the same time on Tuesday. Some parts of North Texas were even more than 21 degrees colder.

CBS News Texas

The winds will subside later on Wednesday and with gorgeous sunshine in the forecast, low humidity and highs only in the upper 60s, Wednesday is a day to get outside.

The cold air continues to slide southwest as the upper high shifts through the Midwest which means it will be even colder Wednesday night under clear skies and light winds.

CBS News Texas

A gradual warmup is on the way as the upper high moves further east and southeast.

With the majority of the moisture mainly west of North Texas, rain chances remain minimal to none during this forecast period. There is a very small chance there might be some rain in the northwest sides of North Texas Sunday night into Monday.

CBS News Texas

This nice fall air is short-lived as we see an upper-level pattern develop that warms us back into the 90s next week.

CBS News Texas