Extreme heat continues Tuesday for most of North Texas, but cooler air approaches

No relief from extreme heat Tuesday for most of North Texas

North Texas faces another hot day Tuesday, with some parts of the region expected to meet the criteria for excessive heat warning.

The First Alert weather team has issued a weather alert for the west side of North Texas due to that excessive heat warning, which will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m.

A cold front is moving into North Texas, so high temperatures in the region will range from the low 90s in the northeast to 110 in the western counties.

The front will slowly slide to the southwest through the day and exit by Wednesday, bringing relatively cooler air.

Temperatures will still be hot into the weekend, but Tuesday will be the last day of dangerous heat.

Our next rain chance is not until early next week, as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf and has the small potential to bring in some moisture.

But keep your expectations low; as of now, the probability of precipitation is just 10% on Monday and 20% on Tuesday.