Extreme heat can't beat Cowboys fans with sights set on Super Bowl

Extreme heat can't beat Cowboys fans with sights set on Super Bowl

Extreme heat can't beat Cowboys fans with sights set on Super Bowl

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Even 107-degree heat didn't stop some fans from tailgating for hours in the blazing sun.

"We do believe this will be the year," said Cowboys fan Lauren Helms.

Football season hasn't officially kicked off yet but these fans already have their sights set on the Super Bowl.

"We're America's team," Toni Bouchard said.

They came prepared with cold drinks, food and even a fan.

"Well the heat's tough but you gotta be tough to be a football fan, especially to be a Cowboys fan," said Jeff Bouchard.

For this family, football and family go hand in hand, but there's one thing that comes between them. Half of them are Cowboys fans and the other half are Raiders fans.

"It's love and support at its finest," Raiders fan Brady Robison said. "We go all year ... but, as you said, it gets real split around this time."

One thing that's not disputed is how much business Cowboys games bring to North Texas.

"I've never met Mr. Jones, but if I do I may hug him because that stadium is a mile down the street and it's a game-changer," said Randy Ford, president of J. Gilligans Bar and Grill.

Sales skyrocket at J. Gilligans in Arlington whenever there's a concert or event in town. But on Cowboys game days...

"It will triple today," Ford said. "We will do a minimum of three times what we normally do on a Saturday."

Back outside the stadium, despite their differences, this family says it's all about being together.

"It's a family affair," Robison said. "That's what football's about, that's why it's America's game."

Even if they're rooting for different teams.