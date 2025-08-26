Expect slight cooler day and rain chances, before temperatures bounce back into upper 90s

Rain chances increase across North Texas as temperatures dip into upper 80s

Rain chances increase across North Texas as temperatures dip into upper 80s

Rain chances increase across North Texas as temperatures dip into upper 80s

Some Red River areas are starting with light rain showers, while DFW is seeing more cloud cover.

Most of the rain Tuesday will remain to our north in Oklahoma, where there is better lift, but a few spotty showers are possible in North Texas.

A weak front moved through the area overnight and is sitting south of I-20 this morning.

Slightly cooler air, along with partly sunny skies, will bring a little cooler afternoon.

There will be a large spread in temperatures from north to south, with DFW looking to top out in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up over the couple of days, with highs returning to the upper 90s Thursday afternoon.

Right now, our next front looks to arrive Thursday evening into Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area.

Temperatures will cool behind the front heading into the Holiday weekend with scattered showers each day.