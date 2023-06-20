Weather Alert: Dangerous heat sticking around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Dangerous heat is sticking around North Texas for another day. The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued Weather Alerts for today and Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high at 120 degrees.

Starting tonight at 8, counties along the Red River will mainly be under a heat advisory, with feels-like temperatures rising as high as 107 degrees. The advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLE: Breaking down heat-related alerts & what they mean

Whether you are under an heat advisory or warning, all of North Texas will experience dangerous conditions. If you need to be outside, remember to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. After going for a drive, check your back seat to make sure pets and kids are not left behind.

Along with the heat, we'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today. An isolated shower or storm is possible this morning, but we're not expecting rain everywhere. The rain chance is around 10%-20%.

Wednesday is the first day of summer, and it will feel like it. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits. Again, a few isolated showers and storms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A couple of showers may linger overnight.

If storms develop on Wednesday, they could be strong, especially for areas west of I-35. Hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.

A few isolated showers and storms are also possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits once again.

This weekend will be sunny and hot as well. Highs on Sunday will be around 103 degrees.