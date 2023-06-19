Breaking down heat-related alerts & what they mean

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Triple-digit temperatures are making their unwelcomed return to North Texas, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing an Excessive Heat Warning for Monday and Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is the highest heat-related alert and means those in the issued area need to take action. But what do the other alerts mean?

1. Excessive Heat Warning

According to the NWS, an Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of "extremely dangerous heat conditions." But what is considered dangerous heat? Well, they say it's when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to hit 105 degrees or higher for at least two days, and isn't expected to drop below 75 degrees during the overnight hours.

North Texas will fit this criteria as feels-like temperatures are expected to hit 117 degrees as we begin the work week. The warning is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS states that if you don't take precautions during these extreme temperatures, you may become seriously ill or could possibly die.

2. Excessive Heat Watch

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when conditions are "favorable" for extreme heat in the upcoming 24 to 72 hours, according to the NWS. It essentially means people should be prepared despite the probability and timing being uncertain.

3. Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory is the most common heat-related alert we've seen in North Texas this season. They are issued within 12 hours of extreme heat conditions. The NWS states that this is generally when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees or greater for at least two days and—like an Excessive Heat Warning—isn't expected to drop below 75 degrees during the overnight hours.

4. Excessive Heat Outlooks

An Excessive Heat Outlook is issued when the potential for excessive heat exists in the next three-to-seven days. According to the NWS, an outlook provides information to those who need considerable time to prepare.

